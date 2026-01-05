Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (17-18) are heavy underdogs (-11.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (22-12) on Monday, January 5, 2026 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and CHSN. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Celtics vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11.5 236.5 -521 +400

Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (76.8%)

Celtics vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Celtics are 20-13-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 17-17-1 this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 35 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 35 opportunities (48.6%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (12-6-1) than it has in home games (8-7-0).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in eight of 15 home matchups (53.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in eight of 19 games (42.1%).

This season, Chicago is 9-9-1 at home against the spread (.474 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-8-0 ATS (.500).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 19) than away (10 of 16) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 30.1 points, 6.3 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (seventh in NBA).

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulls.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is also making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Tre Jones averages 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is making 52.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are getting 12 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 14 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

