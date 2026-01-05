Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

Clippers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (19-17) will look to Stephen Curry (ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game) when they try to knock off James Harden (14th in the NBA with 25.7 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (12-22) on Monday, January 5, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The Warriors are 1-point road underdogs in the game, which tips off at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1 222.5 -120 +102

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (55.2%)

Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Clippers are 14-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 36 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 36 chances this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the total in 20 of 36 opportunities (55.6%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-9-0) than it has at home (6-11-0).

The Clippers have eclipsed the total in nine of 17 home games (52.9%). They've fared the same in away games, eclipsing the total in nine of 17 matchups (52.9%).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed better at home (7-8-1) than on the road (8-12-0).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 16) than on the road (12 of 20) this year.

Clippers Leaders

Harden is averaging 25.7 points, 8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.2 points, 2.4 assists and 11 rebounds.

John Collins is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Jimmy Butler III gets the Warriors 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Warriors get 28.8 points per game from Curry, plus 3.9 boards and 4.3 assists.

Per game, Brandin Podziemski gives the Warriors 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Warriors are getting 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Draymond Green.

Per game, Moses Moody provides the Warriors 10.8 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

