Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Peacock

The Eastern's top teams, the Detroit Pistons (26-9) and the New York Knicks (23-12), take the court at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock. The Knicks are favored by 2.5 points on the road. The over/under in the matchup is 235.5.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 235.5 -142 +120

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (50.3%)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 17 times over 35 games with a set spread.

The Pistons have played 35 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 20 times this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the point total 18 times in 35 opportunities (51.4%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 19 opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in 16 opportunities on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 19 opportunities this season (57.9%). In road games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Detroit has performed better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than away (10-8-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over more often at home (nine of 16, 56.2%) than away (nine of 19, 47.4%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 29.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22 points, 11.8 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 26.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 46% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons receive 9.9 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 5.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Pistons are getting 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

Ronald Holland II averages 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the field.

