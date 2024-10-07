Week 6 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

With four teams on bye -- the Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, and Vikings -- we'll lose a few key fantasy football assets in Week 6, but the 14-game slate is a great one.

It starts and ends with two divisional games -- the 49ers at the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football -- and ends when then Bills travel to face the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 6 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The 49ers hold a 2-3 record despite a +20 point differential. They're 0-3 in one-score games and 0-3 in the NFC, which could have tie-breaking implications down the road. Thankfully for them, the Seahawks lead the NFC West with a reachable 3-2 record, and with a win on Thursday night for the Niners, they're right back in the thick of the division title race.

Seattle has a two-game losing streak of their own and are 2-0 in one-score games, so their 3-2 record (and +8 point differential) may be a bit inflated.

This week, the 49ers are viewed as the early-week favorites on the road.

In a scheduling quirk last year, the 49ers and Seahawks played each other twice in a three-week span (Week 12 and Week 14). The Niners won both games (31-13 and 28-16, respectively), though Drew Lock -- not Geno Smith -- started under center in the rematch on the road.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Kickoff for this Jaguars/Bears game is 9:30 a.m. Eastern at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The Jaguars will remain in England for a matchup with the Patriots at Wembley Stadium in Week 7. The Bears will get a bye after the game.

In Week 5, Jacksonville did get their first win of the year to avoid an 0-5 start but have a 1-3 record in one-score games and are 0-3 on the road. QB Trevor Lawrence has averaged 7.1 yards per attempt with 6 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. He's also taken just one sack over the last two games.

The Bears are 3-2 and are actually fifth in the NFL in point differential (+28). Over the last three weeks, first overall pick Caleb Williams has averaged 7.9 yards per attempt with 274.7 passing yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Week 16 of the 2020 season.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This matchup should feature plenty of highlights, thanks to dynamic quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson running things.

Daniels' Commanders are 4-1, sitting second in the NFC behind only the undefeated Vikings. Jayden Daniels is averaging 227.0 passing yards and 60.0 rushing yards per game with elite EPA per play efficiency after adjusting for opponents. Terry McLaurin paces the team with 303 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jackson and the Ravens are back at the top of the AFC North in the midst of a three-game win streak to get them to 3-2 on the year.

Derrick Henry (572 yards and 6 touchdowns) and Jackson (363 and 2) lead the NFL's most productive overall offense by yards per game (447.6).

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Buccaneers lost in overtime to kick off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. They're now 3-2 -- but 3-1 in the NFC with a chance to get to 1-1 in the NFC South this week.

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,164 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions for a QB rating of 112.2, third-best in the NFL.

The Saints will be on a short week after playing the Chiefs on Monday night, so there's a clear rest advantage in play in this NFC South matchup.

Tampa Bay won on the road in New Orleans 26-9 in Week 4 last season but lost 23-13 at home in Week 17 despite 309 yards from Mayfield. They'll face off again in Week 18 for what could be a decisive game in the division.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Cleveland's offensive struggles continued in Week 5, as the team totaled only 212 yards on the road in Washington. The Browns are last in yards per game (239.4) and are the only team below 250.0 offensive yards per game.

Despite the start, head coach Kevin Stefanski has said that there is no consideration of a quarterback change from Deshaun Watson. Watson is averaging just 4.8 yards per pass attempt, tied for last among qualified QBs (with Bryce Young).

Philadelphia had an early-season Week 5 bye, which was needed, as the team's top pass-catchers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have combined to play only four games this season. The Eagles are 2-2 entering this week's matchup but are sixth in yards per game (365.8).

numberFire Prediction: TBD

There was no quit in the Colts in Week 5's divisional matchup with the Jaguars, but Indianapolis ultimately lost 37-34 despite the comeback bid.

Joe Flacco started at quarterback and threw for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns in a game without star running back Jonathan Taylor. Alec Pierce hauled in all three of his targets for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee had a Week 5 bye after beating the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4, a game in which Mason Rudolph replaced Will Levis (shoulder).

The Colts swept the regular season series last year against the Titans. Indianapolis won 23-16 at home in Week 5 and then outlasted Tennessee 31-28 in overtime in Week 13.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Texans were the beneficiaries of some questionable late-game clock management by the Bills in Week 5 and went on to win 23-20 to move to 4-1 on the season. However, the team's superstar wide receiver, Nico Collins, exited early with a hamstring injury.

CJ Stroud still ended the game with 331 yards passing with Stefon Diggs stepping up for 82 yards on 8 targets.

This game kicks off a two-game road trip for the Texans, and they've got three road matchups in their next four (at New England, at Green Bay, vs. Indianapolis, and at the New York Jets).

New England has a trip to London looming for next week's matchup with the Jaguars but can't overlook this game and fall to 1-5 for a fifth straight loss. The team has just two 100-yard receivers for the full season: Hunter Henry (180) and Demario Douglas (153).

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Arizona earned a road win over division rivals, San Francisco, in Week 5 on the back of a balanced overall game from their team, including three forced turnovers.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 4 receiving scores have him tied for third in the NFL; James Conner ranks sixth in the league in rushing yards (379).

Things are largely looking up for the Packers, who are 3-2 on the season.

Other than a jaunt to Jacksonville in Week 8, the Packers will be at home until November 17th, as their schedule includes this week's matchup against the Cardinals at home before they host the Texans, travel to the Jaguars, host the Lions, and rest up on a Week 10 bye.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The 2-2 Chargers will be fresh off of a bye for their AFC West matchup with the Broncos in Week 6. Despite the 2-2 record and a two-game losing streak, their point differential is a +18, and they lost to the Chiefs by one score (17-10).

Justin Herbert has averaged only 6.4 yards per attempt and hasn't hit 7.0 in a single game this season while throwing for 27 or fewer passes in all four matchups.

Denver clamped down on the Raiders in Week 5 to earn a 34-18 win. Bo Nix had his most efficient game of the year (117.2 QB rating and 7.6 yards per attempt with 2 touchdowns through the air). He'll be tested against a top-10 passing defense by EPA per play.

These two AFC West rivals didn't meet until Week 14 last year. In that first matchup, Herbert was injured and replaced by Easton Stick. Denver won 24-7. With Stick starting in Week 17, Denver won 16-9.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Detroit (3-1) had a Week 5 bye while the Cowboys (3-2) played in primetime on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

Dallas' late score in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football earned them a second straight victory to get to 3-2 on the year. Rico Dowdle ran 20 times for 87 yards and caught both of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb was held to 62 yards on 9 targets, though Dak Prescott managed to accrue 352 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner to Jalen Tolbert.

In a matchup between these two with a high total and a tight spread in Week 17 last season, the Cowboys had the upper hand in what was a 20-19 victory. The Lions failed a would-be go-ahead two-point conversion with 23 seconds remaining after an 11-yard touchdown from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Pittsburgh has now lost two straight games to fall to 3-2 on the year and now hit the road to face the 2-3 Raiders.

Justin Fields ranks 11th in the league in QB Rating (97.1) despite only 192.2 yards per game as a passer.

A storyline to watch revolves around WR George Pickens, whose snap rate plummeted in Week 5. Head coach Mike Tomlin suggested it was purposeful to "get more productivity."

The Raiders are struggling to figure out their quarterback situation. Gardner Minshew has averaged 7.2 yards per attempt, he has 4 TDs to 5 INTs and was replaced by Aidan O'Connell in Week 5's loss.

These two teams met in Week 3 last season in Las Vegas. Pittsburgh won 23-18 despite 324 passing yards from Jimmy Garoppolo (172 of which went to Davante Adams, who caught both touchdown passes).

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Atlanta has won two straight games and are 3-2 on the year. Every game of theirs has been a one-score game.

Kirk Cousins erupted for 509 yards and 4 touchdowns on Thursday night with Drake London on the receiving end of 154 of those yards and 1 of the touchdowns.

Carolina went up 7-0 on the Bears in Week 5 but ultimately lost 36-10, and we saw the return of Bryce Young after Andy Dalton ended the day 18 of 28 for 136 yards.

Last season, the Falcons opened up the season with a 24-10 win over the Panthers but lost a critical game 9-7 on the road in Week 15 to fall to 6-8 on the year in the midst of a tight NFC South race.

This matchup will be run back in Week 18 in Atlanta.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The early-season struggles continued for the Bengals in the win/loss column, and they're now 1-4 to start the season.

Despite that, Joe Burrow ranks first in QB Rating (113.6) among QBs with at least 100 pass attempts this year. Ja'Marr Chase's 493 receiving yards are second-most in the league, and Tee Higgins' workload has ramped up the last two weeks.

The Giants are back in primetime for the second time in three weeks after a 20-15 loss to the Cowboys in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

They beat the Seahawks on the road 29-20 in Week 5 behind a 129-yard, 18-carry performance from Tyrone Tracy Jr. Darius Slayton hauled in 8 of 11 targets for 122 yards and a score in Seattle.

Other than a quick trip to Pittsburgh in Week 8, the Giants are at home until a Week 10 trip to Germany to face the Panthers on November 10th. Their upcoming schedule features the Bengals (home), Eagles (home), Steelers (away), Commanders (home), Panthers (Germany), their bye, and the Buccaneers (home) before facing the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Buffalo couldn't move the ball much in Week 5 in Houston and wound up scoring only 20 points and generating 276 yards. Josh Allen went 9 of 30 for 131 yards and a touchdown, though 13.3% of his attempts (4 of 30) were dropped.

The Jets lost in London, and Aaron Rodgers sustained an ankle injury. In the loss, Garrett Wilson saw 22 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. No player has had more targets in a game all season.

In a memorable Week 1 Monday night matchup last season, the Jets won in overtime after Rodgers' season-ending injury, but the Bills answered back in Week 11 with a 32-6 romp.

The AFC East is tight right now. Buffalo (3-2) leads, but the Jets (2-3) and Dolphins (2-3) are close behind.

