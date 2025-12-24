NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 25

The NBA lineup on Thursday, which includes the Houston Rockets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, is not one to miss.

Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games on Thursday.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (65.26% win probability)

Knicks (65.26% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Knicks -230, Cavaliers +190

Knicks -230, Cavaliers +190 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Thunder (78.24% win probability)

Thunder (78.24% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -334, Spurs +270

Thunder -334, Spurs +270 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Warriors (72.63% win probability)

Warriors (72.63% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-7.5)

Warriors (-7.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Warriors -310, Mavericks +250

Warriors -310, Mavericks +250 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Lakers (50.14% win probability)

Lakers (50.14% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2.5)

Rockets (-2.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Rockets -134, Lakers +114

Rockets -134, Lakers +114 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.45% win probability)

Nuggets (60.45% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -146, Timberwolves +124

Nuggets -146, Timberwolves +124 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

