2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Lions at Vikings on Christmas Day

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out on Christmas Day as the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions at 4:30 p.m. ET? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Lions at Vikings Betting Picks

Getting to 26-plus points is a high bar for a lot of teams. Not the Lions, and I think they can clear it on Thursday.

Detroit has produced 30.1 points per game for the season, the second-most in the league. In indoors games, they're putting up 32.9 points per game. They've had one indoors road game this year, and they posted 34 points against a Los Angeles Rams defense that ranks fourth overall by our schedule-adjusted metrics.

Minnesota's defense is good, ranking seventh overall, but they're only 17th against the run. That makes the Lions a tough matchup for them as Detroit is fifth in yards per carry (4.8) thanks to a stout offensive line and two quality running backs.

The Vikings held Detroit to 24 points in the Motor City earlier this season. But prior to that game, the Lions had scored either 30 or 31 points in four consecutive games against Minnesota.

Detroit's playoff hopes are hanging by a thread -- +1500 odds to make the NFL playoffs -- and they have to win this game. They should keep their foot on the gas for four quarters, and their run game can propel them to a big scoring day.

With the Lions on a short week, it could lead to a little more work for David Montgomery, and when you add in a meh Vikings run defense, I'm into the over on Montgomery's rushing prop.

As mentioned in the previous section, Minnesota is 18th against the run. They've allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game to RBs (107.7).

Detroit has lessened Montgomery's workload as the year has progressed, and it makes sense because Jahmyr Gibbs is so dang good. Montgomery hasn't played 40% of the snaps in any of the Lions' last six games. But it hasn't gone all that well for Gibbs of late, with the star back averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per carry over his last four games.

Given Gibbs' recent poor rushing results and the short rest for the Lions this week, it makes sense for Detroit to put a little more volume on Montgomery's plate. Our NFL player projections have him generating 45.6 rushing yards on Thursday.

