3 Best NBA Bets for Christmas Day

NBA Betting Picks for Today

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

This should be an awesome game in what's turning into a nice rivalry between a pair of teams that should be among the best in the Western Conference for the next few seasons.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been dominant in just about every facet this season, and they're typically lights out in the first quarter.

OKC has a league-leading -- and ridiculous -- first-quarter net rating of +20.5 this season. They're sixth in offensive rating in the split and first in defensive rating. The Thunder routinely jump on teams from the off and rarely let up from there.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander usually plays close to the entire first quarter, and that's a big help. With SGA on the floor this year, OKC scores 124.4 points per 100 possessions while surrendering just 105.3 points per 100 possessions.

Playing at home in a marquee game against one of the few teams that's given them trouble this season, the Thunder will be up for this one, and I'm backing them to lead by at least four after the opening stanza.

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Only twice in their last nine games have the Golden State Warriors won a game by eight-plus points. I don't think they'll do it Thursday versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Over the last 15 games, not much separates these teams. In that stretch, Golden State has a net rating of +2.5 while the Mavs own a clip of -0.7.

Dallas has a good defense -- seventh in defensive rating for the year -- and that's helped them stay in games. Only twice over their past 10 outings have they been beaten by eight-plus points, and one of those came at the hands of the Thunder.

Home court hasn't been a huge edge for the Dubs this season as they're just 4-4 over their previous eight home contests.

All in all, I think this spread is just a bit too large given the recent play of these teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the season series versus the Denver Nuggets last season. But Denver has won the first two games -- both in Minnesota -- this year, and I like the Nuggets to win by at least five points in the final game of the Christmas slate.

In the two previous meetings this campaign, Denver won in Minnesota by margins of 13 and 11 points. This one's in the Mile High City, and while the Nugs have lost five of their last eight home games, they're underlying numbers look a lot better than that as Denver holds a +8.4 net rating at home this season.

Denver is playing excellent ball right now. Over their last 10 games, the Nuggets boast a +9.0 net rating. I like them to keep rolling and to cover as 4.5-point home favorites on Thursday night.

