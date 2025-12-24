Michael Wilson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Michael Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 29th-ranked passing defense (246.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Wilson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Bengals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Wilson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Michael Wilson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.55

40.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has put up 111.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), which ranks him 24th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 106 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Wilson has compiled 48.8 total fantasy points (16.3 per game), grabbing 18 balls (on 30 targets) for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson has tallied 402 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 31 catches (52 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 64.2 (12.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Wilson's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, when he piled up 26.2 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in 11 balls (on 16 targets) for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Wilson let down his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, when he managed only 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed just one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

Five players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown reception by 28 players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed just three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

The Bengals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.