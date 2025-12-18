2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for James Madison at Oregon

We have a David vs. Goliath matchup to finish off the CFP opening round as the No. 5 Oregon Ducks host the No. 12 James Madison Dukes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Which bets stand out for this pivotal matchup?

Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds and lay out some potential values.

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

James Madison at Oregon CFP Betting Picks

While I have a lot of respect for JMU's program and what they've built, this is going to be a tall task on Saturday night.

JMU Total Points Under Dec 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Simply put -- this season's James Madison squad hasn't faced a team like Oregon or played in an environment like Autzen Stadium. The closest JMU has come to this level of opponent was a clash at Louisville in their second game of the season. JMU lost that one, 28-14, and was held to only 263 total yards and 4.4 yards per pass attempt.

Oregon's offense gets a lot of headlines, but their defense was elite this season. The Ducks' D ranks fifth overall by SP+. They've held teams under 13.5 points in five of their seven home games. The only two exceptions were the Indiana Hoosiers and Southern California Trojans, two offenses that rank fourth and 10th, respectively, by SP+. JMU's offense ranks 22nd.

Although a 21.5-point spread opens the door to some potential garbage-time offense from JMU, given what's on the line, the Ducks' defense should keep its foot on the gas deep into this game. I'm backing them to hold James Madison under 13.5 points.

Dante Moore can really scoot, and with everything to play for, he may run a little more than usual in this one.

Dante Moore (ORE) - Rushing Yds Dante Moore (ORE) Over Dec 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moore has great wheels -- he just doesn't run a ton. He's averaging 4.7 carries per game, and that's with sacks counting as rushing attempts (and negative rushing yards) in college. Despite that, Moore is still rushing for 15.9 yards per game.

Moore has been sacked only 12 times all year, which is a huge plus for this bet. Six of those 12 sacks came in one game (IU). If you remove the Indiana game, Moore has hardly taken any negative rushing yards all season.

With Moore having big-play upside and topping 35 rushing yards four times this year, including three games of 46-plus rushing yards, I'm interested in alternate markets, too. Moore to run for 25-plus yards at +225 odds catches my eye.

All in all, I think 12.5 yards is a low bar to clear for someone with Moore's running ability, and I'm hoping for one chunk gain in a win-or-go-home game where Moore has no reason to leave anything in the tank.

Dante Moore (ORE) - Alt Rushing Yds Dante Moore (ORE) - Alt Rushing Yds Dante Moore (ORE) 15+ Yards +108 Dante Moore (ORE) 20+ Yards +162 Dante Moore (ORE) 25+ Yards +225 Dante Moore (ORE) 30+ Yards +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.