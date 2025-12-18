NHL
Rangers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues.
Rangers vs Blues Game Info
- New York Rangers (16-15-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-15-7)
- Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-142)
|Blues (+118)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (54.9%)
Rangers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Blues are -215 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +172.
Rangers vs Blues Over/Under
- Rangers versus Blues, on Dec. 18, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Rangers vs Blues Moneyline
- New York is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +118 underdog at home.