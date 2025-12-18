FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Flames vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Flames vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Kraken Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (13-17-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-13-6)
  • Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-176)Kraken (+146)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (53.4%)

Flames vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +138.

Flames vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Flames versus Kraken on Dec. 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Flames vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Flames, Seattle is the underdog at +146, and Calgary is -176 playing at home.

