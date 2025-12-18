Flames vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Flames vs Kraken Game Info

Calgary Flames (13-17-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-13-6)

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-176) Kraken (+146) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (53.4%)

Flames vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +138.

Flames vs Kraken Over/Under

Flames versus Kraken on Dec. 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Flames vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Flames, Seattle is the underdog at +146, and Calgary is -176 playing at home.

