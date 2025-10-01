FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 5, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen22.80
2Lamar Jackson19.84
3Kyler Murray19.56
4Jalen Hurts18.44
5Justin Herbert18.31
6Patrick Mahomes18.17
7Jared Goff18.08

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jonathan Taylor18.65
2Christian McCaffrey17.56
3James Cook16.92
4Saquon Barkley16.48
5Omarion Hampton16.10
6Jahmyr Gibbs15.39
7De'Von Achane15.23

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Puka Nacua13.12
2Amon-Ra St. Brown11.91
3George Pickens11.71
4Zay Flowers10.81
5Ja'Marr Chase10.77
6Jaxon Smith-Njigba10.61
7Emeka Egbuka10.43

Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Trey McBride8.41
2Brock Bowers8.25
3Tyler Warren7.14
4Jake Ferguson6.83
5Travis Kelce6.73
6Sam LaPorta6.55
7Hunter Henry6.53

Week 5 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Minnesota D/ST9.42
2Arizona D/ST9.12
3Cleveland D/ST8.36
4Buffalo D/ST8.33
5Detroit D/ST8.10
6Indianapolis D/ST7.86
7Los Angeles Rams D/ST7.76

Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jake Bates10.60
2Spencer Shrader10.06
3Cameron Dicker9.60
4Nick Folk9.42
5Brandon Aubrey9.29
6Joshua Karty9.19
7Chad Ryland9.15

