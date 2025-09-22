Week 4 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

The NFL season is beginning to take shape after three weekends, and Week 4's results will further cement the early-season takes.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 4.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 4 NFL Odds and Predictions

Seahawks at Cardinals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Seahawks enter this game with a seven-game winning streak over the Cardinals, dating back to Week 18 of the 2021 season.

They also enter this one with a 2-1 record and a division-best +41 point differential. Arizona is also 2-1 at a +11.

Sam Darnold has notched a +0.06 EPA per drop back rate with a stellar 53.8% passing success rate so far this season, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is second in receiving yards this season (323) through three games.

As for Arizona, Kyler Murray has played well by EPA standards (+0.07 EPA per drop back) and has rushed for 35.7 yards per game. He also got Trey McBride an elusive touchdown catch in Week 3. McBride is third in yards (182) among TEs.

Vikings at Steelers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

An early kickoff in Dublin, Ireland features the Vikings and Steelers, who are meeting for the first time since 2021.

In Week 3, the Vikings romped the Bengals in a game with two backup QBs starting. Isaiah Rodgers had an all-time defensive performance with two touchdowns during a 48-10 win in Minnesota. Jordan Mason rushed 16 times for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Steelers held on to beat the Patriots 21-14 after forcing five turnovers.

Aaron Rodgers has 7 touchdowns to 3 interceptions with a 97.3 quarterback rating through three games in 2025.

Eagles at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Buccaneers have largely had the Eagles' number in recent seasons, and they're 6-1 in their last seven meetings, including a 33-16 win last year in Week 4 in Tampa Bay.

Both teams had dramatic, comeback wins in Week 3 involving blocked field goal returns for touchdowns.

The Eagles surged back from a 26-7 deficit against the Rams to win 33-26, blocking a last-second field goal attempt and returning it for a touchdown to extend their lead with no time remaining.

Jalen Hurts, in the win, threw 32 times for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns and also rushed for a score on one of 9 carries (for 40 yards). AJ Brown caught 6 balls for 109 yards and a TD in the win.

The Buccaneers had a blocked field goal go against them in their 29-27 win over the Jets in Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans (hamstring) exited early in the loss, however. Chris Godwin has a "strong chance" to play in Week 4.

Saints at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This marks just the 13th ever meeting between the Saints and Bills and the third meeting since 2014. Their last meeting was in 2021, a 31-6 win for the Bills on the road.

New Orleans' scrappy start to the season stalled out in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, losing 44-13. Spencer Rattler has a 4:1 TD:INT ratio but is averaging just 5.4 yards per attempt. Tyler Shough played late in the game.

The Saints' -43 point differential is tied for a league-worst through three games.

The Bills beat the Dolphins 31-21 to move to 3-0 on the year. In the win, James Cook ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Allen went 22 of 28 for 213 yards and 3 scores.

Browns at Lions Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This will be the fourth meeting between the Browns and Lions since 2010, with the last matchup coming in 2021: a 13-10 win by Cleveland at home.

Cleveland stifled the Packers and won 13-10 at home in Week 3. They've now allowed 17 or fewer in two of three games -- but let up 41 to the Ravens in the other.

Speaking of the Ravens, the Lions will be coming off a Monday Night Football matchup against Baltimore ahead of Week 4.

Titans at Texans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

These two teams split the regular season series a year ago with the road side winning both matchups. The Titans are 4-1 in the last five in the series.

Tennessee fell to 0-3 after a 41-20 loss to the Colts in Week 3. Their point differential is now -43. First overall pick Cam Ward threw his first interception in the loss, now owning a 2:1 TD:INT ratio. He has thrown for 112, 175, and 219 yards thus far for a per-attempt average of just 5.1.

Their -43 point differential is tied for worst in the league.

The Texans' defense will look to hold a fourth straight opponent under 20 points. Despite the dominant defensive effort, they're 0-3, as their offense has scored 9, 19, and 10 points.

CJ Stroud has averaged a worrisome -0.19 EPA per drop back this season but has played some tough defenses to date.

Chargers at Giants Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Another rare matchup for the week, the Chargers and Giants will meet for just the 14th time in history, a series that has been good to the Chargers: five straight wins.

The Chargers find themselves in first place in the AFC West with a 3-0 record, two games up on the rest. Justin Herbert has thrown 6 TDs and just a single pick so far while throwing for 318, 242, and 300 yards through three weeks.

The Giants played in primetime on Sunday night in Week 3 against the Chiefs. The offense stalled out in a 22-9 loss.

Cam Skattebo broke out with 121 scrimmage yards and a touchdown after Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) left in the first quarter.

Commanders at Falcons Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Falcons had won six straight against the Commanders from 2006 to 2018, but the last four meetings have all gone Washington's way, including a Week 17 win last year in overtime (30-24).

In the win, Jayden Daniels ran for 127 yards. Last week without Daniels, the Commanders started Marcus Mariota, who ran for an early score and ended with a 15-of-21, 207-yard, 1-touchdown line passing. Terry McLaurin (quad) exited early.

The Falcons were blanked by the Panthers, 30-0.

Kirk Cousins entered the game late, relieving Michael Penix after a 172-yard, 2-interception game. Bijan Robinson remains a bright spot and is averaging over 140 scrimmage yards per game.

Panthers at Patriots Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Panthers are coming off a 30-0 win over the Falcons, their first victory of the season. Their point differential is now a +9 despite the 1-2 record. Bryce Young has thrown for 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this year and is averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

The defense has allowed just 17.7 points per game.

New England had 5 turnovers in a 21-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 3, and rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson may have a bigger workload as a result of fumbles by the other backs.

Quarterback Drake Maye has a 101.3 quarterback rating through three weeks, along with a +4.8% completion rate over expectation.

Colts at Rams Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Colts will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak against the Rams and to improve to 4-0 on the season on Sunday.

Daniel Jones has a quarterback rating of 111.7 this season. He has thrown for more touchdowns (3) than he has taken sacks (2) and thrown interceptions (0) combined.

Jonathan Taylor leads the league in rushing (338 yards) and has 3 rushing scores.

The Rams saw a 26-7 lead evaporate against the Eagles, and they lost their first game of the season in Week 3.

Puka Nacua (333 yards) leads the league in receiving but has not yet had a receiving TD. Those have largely gone the way of Davante Adams: 213 yards and 2 touchdowns so far in 2025.

Jaguars at 49ers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Jaguars and 49ers have played just seven times in history, and the Jaguars haven't won since 2005 after starting the series 2-0.

Jacksonville scrapped its way to a 17-10 win over a tough Texans defense in Week 3. They're now 2-1 with a +19 point differential, a top-10 number in the league.

Trevor Lawrence is averaging under 6.0 yards per attempt, however.

The 49ers again found a way to get a win, this time 16-15 over the Cardinals on a last-second field goal by Eddy Piniero.

Christian McCaffrey is third in the league in scrimmage yards per game (129.7) through three weeks. He's averaging 10.7 targets per game, also tied for third in the NFL.

Ravens at Chiefs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

A rematch from last season's opener is on the slate for Sunday as the Ravens travel to face the Chiefs after both teams played in primetime in Week 3.

The Ravens will be on a short week after facing the Lions on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs played the Giants at MetLife on Sunday Night Football and earned their first win of the season, 22-9.

Patrick Mahomes has averaged 223.0 yards per game but owns plus efficiency (+0.09 EPA per drop back) and has rushed 6.0 times per game for 41.7 yards.

Bears at Raiders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Bears hit their stride in Week 3 against a depleted Dallas defense. Chicago won 31-14. Caleb Williams threw for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Rookie Luther Burden notched 101 yards and a touchdown. Rome Odunze had 62 yards and a score, as well. The other touchdowns went to DJ Moore and Cole Kmet.

Las Vegas lost a second straight in Week 3 and are now owners of a -21 point differential.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has averaged just 49.0 scrimmage yards per game despite a 67.2% snap rate.

Packers at Cowboys Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

It will take only four weeks before Micah Parsons faces his old team in Dallas. And it'll be in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Through three games with Green Bay, Parsons has secured 1.5 sacks and 6 quarterback hits.

Jordan Love has averaged +0.15 EPA per drop back through three weeks on a stellar 9.1-yard aDOT while spreading the ball around as usual.

Dallas is 0-2 on the road but 1-0 at home through three weeks. Dak Prescott has had solid metrics (+0.02 EPA per drop back and a 45.5% passing success rate). The team lost CeeDee Lamb (ankle), though he may be in line to play in Week 4.

Jets at Dolphins Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Opening up a Monday Night Football doubleheader is an AFC East meeting between the Jets and Dolphins.

A Week 18 win in the 2024 season snapped a four-game skid against the 'Phins, but the Jets are just 2-8 in their last 10 in this series.

Miami fell 31-21 to the Bills on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 3. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle scored in the loss, though no pass-catcher surpassed 50 yards.

The Jets -- with Tyrod Taylor under center -- nearly beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay but lost 29-27. Taylor threw for 197 yards and 2 scores and led the team in rushing (48 yards). He peppered Garrett Wilson (13 targets, 10 catches, 84 yards, 1 touchdown).

Bengals at Broncos Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Bengals' offense will need to turn things around quickly ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup with the Broncos on the road.

In Week 3, Jake Browning notched -34.1 Total EPA, per NextGenStats. That was the 10th-worst output in a single game by a quarterback since 2016.

Denver fell 23-20 to the Chargers in Week 3 on a last-second field goal by Cameron Dicker. In the loss, Bo Nix threw for just 153 yards (6.1 per attempt) and a touchdown. The team again ran fewer than 55 plays for the second straight week.

