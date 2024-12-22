Week 16 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

It's a full week of NFL action, and that features a heavy slate of games on Sunday.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each Sunday game in Week 16.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 16 NFL Odds and Predictions

Browns at Bengals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (78.1%)

We get two AFC North rivalry games in Week 16. Baltimore and Pittsburgh play on Saturday, and on Sunday, the Browns travel to face the Bengals.

Back in Week 7, the Bengals beat the Browns 21-14 despite just 181 passing yards (but 2 passing touchdowns) from Joe Burrow while Cleveland controlled the clock (34:29 time of possession with 77 total plays to 53 for Cincinnati).

Cincinnati won 37-27 over the Titans in Week 15, a score a little closer than the game itself played out. Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, and Chase Brown recorded 113 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns. Both Ja'Marr Chase (94 receiving yards) and Tee Higgins (88) were productive, as well.

In Cleveland's Week 15 loss, the team benched Jameis Winston and put Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. Thompson-Robinson will start this week. They'll look to disrupt some playoff scenarios with matchups against Denver and Pittsburgh after this one.

Nick Chubb also suffered a broken foot.

Browns Remaining Games: vs. MIA, @ BAL

Bengals Remaining Games: vs. DEN, @ PIT

Cardinals at Panthers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Cardinals (63.1%)

Even after a win over the Patriots in Week 15, the margin of error for the Cardinals is razor thin at this point in the season.

Now, they'll be facing a scrappy Panthers team in Week 16 before closing out their schedule with two NFC West matchups.

Although Arizona is alive for the 7 seed, their best path to the playoffs is with an NFC West championship.

Carolina couldn't hang with the Cowboys in Week 15, losing 30-14. Jalen Coker secured 4 catches on 6 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the standout showing for the Panthers' skill players.

Cardinals Remaining Games: @ LAR, vs. SF

Panthers Remaining Games: @ TB, @ ATL

Patriots at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (88.2%)

The Bills and Patriots haven't met yet. They'll rematch in Week 18.

Buffalo (11-3) is running out of time to catch the Chiefs (13-1).

The Bills scored a telling road win over the Lions (48-42) in Week 15 behind another huge game from Josh Allen.

Allen threw for 362 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and 2 more scores. James Cook also ripped off 105 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

New England couldn't slow down the Cardinals and lost 30-17 on the road in Week 15.

Patriots Remaining Games: vs. LAC, vs. BUF

Bills Remaining Games: vs. NYJ, @ NE

Eagles at Commanders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (57.6%)

We first saw this meeting back in Week 11, a 26-18 win for the Eagles at home. Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns and also caught 2 passes for 52 yards in the win.

Running backs Brian Robinson (63) and Austin Ekeler (89) led the team in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.

Philadelphia, fresh off of a 27-13 win over Pittsburgh, closes out the season with two more NFC East matchups, and both teams here play the Cowboys over the final two weeks.

In Week 15, Washington held on to win 20-19 against the Saints, who failed a potential game-winning two-point conversion with no time on the clock.

In the Commanders' victory, Jayden Daniels threw for 226 yards and ran for a team-high 66 yards. Terry McLaurin scored twice on 10 targets with 73 yards.

Eagles Remaining Games: vs. DAL, vs. NYG

Commanders Remaining Games: vs. ATL, @ DAL

Giants at Falcons Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Falcons (76.6%)

In Week 15, the Giants lost their ninth straight game and are now 2-12. Both of their wins have come on the road, however.

In the loss, Malik Nabers came alive again with a 10-catch, 82-yard, 1-touchdown game. He now has 90 catches on the year in only 12 games.

The Falcons will be on a short week of rest after playing the Raiders on Monday Night Football, a game they won 15-9.

Both the NFC South and the final wild card slot are realistic for Atlanta at this point in the season.

They'll be starting first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. this week instead of Kirk Cousins.

Giants Remaining Games: vs. IND, @ PHI

Falcons Remaining Games: @ WSH, vs. CAR

Titans at Colts Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Colts (67.6%)

The Colts earned a Week 6 win over the Titans by a score of 20-17 as they held Will Levis to 95 yards on 27 attempts. Tennessee was penalized 11 times for 113 yards in the loss.

Levis was benched in Week 15 during the Titans' loss to the Bengals. Levis went 8 for 12 but had 3 interceptions. Mason Rudolph was 21 of 26 for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns in relief. Rudolph will start this week.

The Colts' season was turned upside down in their loss to the Broncos, a defeat that featured a gaffe from the reliable Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis, the 8 seed in the AFC, is one spot out of the playoffs and can't afford another loss.

Titans Remaining Games: @ JAX, vs. HOU

Colts Remaining Games: @ NYG, vs. JAX

Lions at Bears Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Lions (76.4%)

In the first meeting between these NFC North rivals this season, the Lions beat the Bears on Thanksgiving Day despite a comeback bid from Caleb Williams and Chicago.

Williams ended the day with 256 yards and 3 touchdowns with big games from DJ Moore (97 yards and 1 touchdown) and Keenan Allen (73 yards and 2 touchdowns).

Detroit saw a balanced rushing attack from David Montgomery (88 yards) and Jahmyr Gibbs (87 yards) on 21 and 9 carries, respectively.

Detroit put up 42 points against the Bills in a losing effort in Week 15. Jared Goff threw for 494 yards and 5 touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown racked up 193 receiving yards and a score.

Montgomery (knee) will be out for multiple weeks.

The Bears have lost eight straight games.

Lions Remaining Games: @ SF, vs. MIN

Bears Remaining Games: vs. SEA, @ GB

Rams at Jets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Rams (53.5%)

The Rams kicked off Week 15's action with a 12-6 win over the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in rainy conditions.

Kyren Williams ran 29 times for 108 yards, and Puka Nacua caught 7 of 8 targets for 97 yards. Notably, Cooper Kupp was blanked on just 3 targets in the win.

The Jets beat the Jaguars 32-25 behind a huge game from Davante Adams: 9 catches, 198 yards, and 2 touchdowns. They're now 4-10 on the season.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, they played tough in Week 15 and could pose a legitimate threat against the Rams this week.

Rams Remaining Games: vs. ARI, vs. SEA

Jets Remaining Games: @ BUF, vs. MIA

Vikings at Seahawks Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (54.3%)

Minnesota moved to 12-2 on the year with a Monday Night Football victory over Chicago. They still have a decent chance at the 1 seed in the NFC.

Seattle played the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. They lost 30-13, and quarterback Geno Smith (knee) left early.

Sam Howell replaced Smith under center. He went 5 of 14 for 24 yards with an interception and was sacked 4 times. Smith was full in practice by Wednesday.

Seattle is now the 8 seed in the NFC and are on the outside looking in. A win this week would be massive for their playoff hopes.

Vikings Remaining Games: vs. GB, @ DET

Seahawks Remaining Games: @ CHI, @ LAR

49ers at Dolphins Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (55.0%)

Technically, this game has playoff implications for both sides, but each team is just barely clinging to a postseason path.

The 49ers' Thursday Night Football loss to start Week 15 came in rainy conditions, and Brock Purdy went 14 of 31 for just 142 yards as a passer. They may be without yet another running back this week after Isaac Guerendo (foot, hamstring) has started off the week not practicing.

The Dolphins were on the road against the Texans in Week 15 in a losing effort. This is Miami's final home game of the season.

Wideout Jaylen Waddle left early with a knee injury in Week 15's loss.

49ers Remaining Games: vs. DET, @ ARI

Dolphins Remaining Games: @ CLE, @ NYJ

Jaguars at Raiders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Raiders (54.7%)

The result of this game could play a big part in determining the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order.

Jacksonville lost 32-25 to the Jets in Week 15 to drop their record to 3-11.

Brian Thomas Jr., though, continued an excellent rookie season. Thomas Jr. had 14 targets in Week 15. He caught 10 balls for 105 yards and 2 scores.

Las Vegas lost to Atlanta on Monday Night Football in Week 15, their 10th consecutive loss.

Jaguars Remaining Games: vs. TEN, @ IND

Raiders Remaining Games: @ NO, vs. LAC

Buccaneers at Cowboys Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (68.1%)

This game marks the fourth road matchup for the Buccaneers in their last five coming out of their Week 11 bye.

They came out of that bye on a four-game win streak to help reverse the effects of a four-game losing streak leading into that bye.

Baker Mayfield threw for 288 yards and 4 touchdowns in Week 15. Mike Evans had 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bucky Irving played through injury for 117 rushing yards.

Dallas is just 1-6 at home on the season, but they beat the Panthers 30-14 in Week 15 on the road.

Rico Dowdle racked up 149 rushing yards on 25 carries. CeeDee Lamb had 116 yards and a score on 9 catches.

Buccaneers Remaining Games: vs. CAR, vs. NO

Cowboys Remaining Games: @ PHI, vs. WSH

