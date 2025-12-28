Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Wide receiver Adam Thielen has a matchup versus the top-ranked pass defense in the league (164.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Thielen a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Browns? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Adam Thielen Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 1.7

1.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.2

2.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.08

12.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

Thielen is currently the 139th-ranked fantasy player at his position (380th overall), tallying 14.9 total fantasy points (1.2 per game).

During his last three games Thielen has been targeted six times, with six receptions for 60 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 6.0 fantasy points (2.0 per game) during that stretch.

Thielen has put up 6.0 fantasy points (2.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned six targets into six catches for 60 yards and zero TDs.

The high point of Thielen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions last week, as he posted 4.9 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed four passes on four targets for 49 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving TDs to only three players this year.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just three players this season.

