NHL
Flyers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28
The Philadelphia Flyers are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flyers vs Kraken Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (19-10-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-14-6)
- Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: NHL Network
Flyers vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-130)
|Kraken (+108)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (56.5%)
Flyers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-240 to cover). And Philadelphia, the favorite, is +190.
Flyers vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Kraken on Dec. 28, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Flyers vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Kraken, Philadelphia is the favorite at -130, and Seattle is +108 playing at home.