FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flyers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flyers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

The Philadelphia Flyers are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flyers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (19-10-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-14-6)
  • Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Flyers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-130)Kraken (+108)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (56.5%)

Flyers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-240 to cover). And Philadelphia, the favorite, is +190.

Flyers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Kraken on Dec. 28, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Flyers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Kraken, Philadelphia is the favorite at -130, and Seattle is +108 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup