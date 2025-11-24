FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 13 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 13 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

We don't always get a great slate for the NFL on Thanksgiving, but the scheduling gods have smiled upon us this year with three super fun games.

How do betting markets expect those games and others to go down?

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 13.

Week 13 NFL Odds and Predictions

Packers at Lions Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Nov 27 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Chiefs at Cowboys Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Dallas Cowboys
Nov 27 9:31pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Bengals at Ravens Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Nov 28 1:21am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Bears at Eagles Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Chicago Bears
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 28 8:00pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Rams at Panthers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Carolina Panthers
Nov 30 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at Buccaneers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arizona Cardinals
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 30 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Jaguars at Titans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Nov 30 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Saints at Dolphins Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New Orleans Saints
@
Miami Dolphins
Nov 30 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

49ers at Browns Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Cleveland Browns
Nov 30 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Falcons at Jets Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Atlanta Falcons
@
New York Jets
Nov 30 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Texans at Colts Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Nov 30 6:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Vikings at Seahawks Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
Seattle Seahawks
Nov 30 9:06pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Bills at Steelers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 30 9:26pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Raiders at Chargers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Nov 30 9:26pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Broncos at Commanders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Denver Broncos
@
Washington Commanders
Dec 1 1:21am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Giants at Patriots Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Giants
@
New England Patriots
Dec 2 1:16am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

