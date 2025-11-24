Week 13 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game
We don't always get a great slate for the NFL on Thanksgiving, but the scheduling gods have smiled upon us this year with three super fun games.
How do betting markets expect those games and others to go down?
Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 13.
Week 13 NFL Odds and Predictions
Packers at Lions Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Chiefs at Cowboys Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bengals at Ravens Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bears at Eagles Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Rams at Panthers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Cardinals at Buccaneers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Jaguars at Titans Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Saints at Dolphins Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
49ers at Browns Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Falcons at Jets Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Texans at Colts Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Vikings at Seahawks Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bills at Steelers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Raiders at Chargers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Broncos at Commanders Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Giants at Patriots Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!