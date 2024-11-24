Week 12 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

Even with six teams on bye in Week 12, there won't be a shortage of big-time games and divisional rivalries.

We'll see the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns battled in the snow on Thursday Night Football to get us started.

And the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers finish Week 12 on Monday Night Football.

But what about Sunday?

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game today.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 12 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (64.8%)

This game will mark the end of a three-game away streak for the Minnesota Vikings before they get three straight home matchups. Their next road game will be on Sunday, December 22nd at the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears are actually finishing up a three-game home-stand of their own (losing 19-3 to the New England Patriots and 20-19 against the Green Bay Packers in the first two).

Last year, the Bears won on Monday Night Football in Week 12, snapping a five-game losing streak against the Vikings.

We'll see this meeting rematched in Week 15 on Monday Night Football in Minnesota.

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (66.3%)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming out of their Week 11 bye to face the New York Giants. Tampa Bay entered their week off on a four-game losing streak, and all four were one-score games.

Despite their 4-6 record, the Bucs have a positive point differential (+13), and they're 4-3 in the NFC specifically -- keeping them around in the NFC playoff picture.

Baker Mayfield has completed 70.6% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 9 interceptions so far this season.

The 2-8 Giants also were off in Week 11 and are winless at home so far this year. Their losing streak is now five games.

Daniel Jones has been released.

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (70.5%)

The Patriots will look to move to 3-4 in road games this week in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins are at home a second straight week after hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, a game they won 34-19.

In a game started by Tyler Huntley in Week 5, the Dolphins beat the Patriots 15-10 on the road in New England.

In that matchup, Tyreek Hill went for 69 yards, and Jaylen Wright and Raheem Mostert combined for 32 carries and 186 rushing yards with De'Von Achane leaving early (concussion).

Rhamondre Stevenson ran 12 times for 89 yards and the team's only score in the first meeting.

numberFire Prediction: Texans (76.6%)

The Tennessee Titans' struggles this season have extended to road games (1-4 record), and this is only their second AFC South matchup of the year.

The Houston Texans will be on a short week after facing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. They're 4-1 at home and 3-0 in the division.

Houston swept this series last year with two late-season wins (19-16 in overtime in Week 15 and 26-3 in Week 17).

These two teams play again in Week 18 to close the season.

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (71.2%)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers have faced off only seven times so far in since the Panthers joined the league, and Kansas City is 5-2 in the franchise series. The last meeting was in 2020.

The Panthers have shown some life and have had a bye week to prep for the Chiefs. Carolina has won two straight games leading into this matchup but still understandably stand as heavy home underdogs in this one.

Last week, the Chiefs were on the road facing the Bills and suffered their first loss of the season (30-21). Patrick Mahomes threw 33 times for 196 yards and 3 touchdowns with 2 interceptions, and Travis Kelce caught just 2 balls for 8 yards.

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (86.1%)

The Cowboys are on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football, and the Washington Commanders have an extended week off after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

Washington lost 26-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles in that meeting to fall to 7-4 on the year and 3-3 on the road. At home, Washington is 4-1 but has now lost two straight games while letting up at least 26 points in each of them. Jayden Daniels has now been held under 210 passing yards in three straight games.

Dallas still has an uphill climb to upset the Commanders with Dak Prescott out for the season.

Washington will face Dallas again in Week 18 to end the season, a game that could have very different implications for each of these two NFC East squads.

numberFire Prediction: Lions (65.4%)

The Lions are the only unbeaten road team in the NFL through Week 11's action.

Despite being away from home, this high-octane offense is still in a dome in Week 12, fresh off of a 52-point outburst.

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts went back to Anthony Richardson under center on the road to face the Jets. Richardson led the team to a 28-27 win while throwing for 272 yards and a touchdown and running 10 times for 32 yards and 2 scores.

These two teams have met just six times since 2000 and just once since 2020.

numberFire Prediction: Broncos (75.2%)

The Raiders enter this game on a six-game losing streak after falling to the Dolphins in Week 11. That's the longest current losing streak in the league.

The Denver Broncos remain in the playoff race with a 6-5 record after dismantling the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 (38-6).

This series has recently been dominated by the Raiders -- until a 34-18 win by Denver in Week 5 this season. The Raiders had won eight straight matchups in the series.

In Week 5 this year, Pat Surtain II picked off two passes, and Bo Nix was efficient on low volume to earn the win.

numberFire Prediction: Packers (59.7%)

The 5-5 San Francisco 49ers face a tough two-game stretch with road matchups against the Packers this week and the Bills next week.

Out of their Week 10 bye, the Packers were on the road against the Bears in Week 11. A blocked field goal won them the game, 20-19.

Despite their 7-3 record, the Packers are third in the NFC North.

These two teams met last year in the NFC divisional round. The 49ers won 24-21 in comeback fashion.

Christian McCaffrey ran for two touchdowns, and George Kittle caught 4 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

numberFire Prediction: Cardinals (62.0%)

The Arizona Cardinals are coming out of a Week 11 bye to face a divisional rival. They're already 2-0 in the NFC West, but we'll see this game again in just two weeks as the Cardinals host the Seahawks in Week 14 on Sunday, December 8th.

The Cardinals are 6-4 on the year, good for tops in the NFC West (all other teams are 5-5).

Seattle has won five straight games in this series with all of those meetings within 10 points.

Last week against the 49ers, Seattle earned a 20-17 road win on a late rushing score from Geno Smith. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 110 yards.

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (53.6%)

The Eagles got an early Week 11 win on Thursday Night Football over the Commanders to improve to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NFC.

In that game, Saquon Barkley totaled 198 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns as he continues to thrive in Philadelphia's offense.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Patriots 28-22 on the road in Week 11. Both Cooper Kupp (6 catches, 106 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Puka Nacua (7 catches, 123 yards, 1 touchdown) had big games for the Rams.

These two met in Week 5 a year ago, a 23-14 win for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts threw for 303 yards, 127 of which went to A.J. Brown. Dallas Goedert also had 117 yards.

Kupp (118 yards) and Nacua (71 and a touchdown) were also productive in that meeting.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.