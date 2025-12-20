Canadiens vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canadiens vs Penguins Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (18-12-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-146) Penguins (+122) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (51.8%)

Canadiens vs Penguins Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are +160 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -200.

Canadiens vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Penguins on Dec. 20, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Canadiens vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Penguins, Montreal is the favorite at -146, and Pittsburgh is +122 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!