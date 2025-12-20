Maple Leafs vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-13-5) vs. Nashville Predators (13-16-4)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-128) Predators (+106) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -235.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Predators on Dec. 20, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Predators reveal Toronto as the favorite (-128) and Nashville as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

