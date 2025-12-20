FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Maple Leafs vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (15-13-5) vs. Nashville Predators (13-16-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-128)Predators (+106)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -235.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Predators on Dec. 20, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Predators reveal Toronto as the favorite (-128) and Nashville as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

