Louisville vs Montana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Louisville Cardinals (9-2) hope to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Montana Grizzlies (6-6) on December 20, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Montana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Montana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (95.3%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Saturday's Louisville-Montana spread (Louisville -30.5) or over/under (167.5 points).

Louisville vs. Montana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Montana has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Cardinals had a worse record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than they did in away games (9-2-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies have had better results away (2-2-0) than at home (1-3-0).

Louisville vs. Montana Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville has a +241 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.9 points per game. It is putting up 91.4 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and is giving up 69.5 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

Ryan Conwell's 19.6 points per game lead Louisville and are 39th in the country.

Montana puts up 83.2 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (184th in college basketball). It has a +119 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Money Williams is ranked 43rd in college basketball with a team-high 19.4 points per game.

The 38.8 rebounds per game the Cardinals average rank 19th in the country, and are 7.7 more than the 31.1 their opponents grab per contest.

Sananda Fru tops the Cardinals with 6.1 rebounds per game (292nd in college basketball play).

The Grizzlies prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. They are collecting 35.5 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Te'Jon Sawyer averages 5.4 rebounds per game (470th in college basketball) to lead the Grizzlies.

Louisville records 109.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

The Grizzlies average 102.1 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball), while giving up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (139th in college basketball).

