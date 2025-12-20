Michigan State vs Oakland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Michigan State Spartans (10-1) go up against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on December 20, 2025. The matchup airs on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan State vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (90.7%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Michigan State-Oakland spread (Michigan State -19.5) or total (155.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan State vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oakland has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 19.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Oakland covers as an underdog of 19.5 or more (33.3%).

Against the spread last year, the Spartans performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

Last season, the Golden Grizzlies were 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

Michigan State vs. Oakland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has yet to lose any of the eight games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have not lost in four games this year when favored by -4000 or better on the moneyline.

Oakland has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-3).

The Golden Grizzlies have played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 97.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball and is allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball.

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaxon Kohler, is 391st in college basketball averaging 14 points per game.

Oakland scores 84.1 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and gives up 84.4 (348th in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

Brody Robinson is ranked 172nd in the country with a team-leading 16.3 points per game.

The Spartans win the rebound battle by 13.2 boards on average. They record 39.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.2 per contest.

Kohler is 18th in college basketball play with 10.1 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The Golden Grizzlies lose the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They collect 30.6 rebounds per game, 295th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.8.

Isaac Garrett tops the Golden Grizzlies with 6.9 rebounds per game (178th in college basketball).

Michigan State's 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 112th in college basketball, and the 81.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 19th in college basketball.

The Golden Grizzlies put up 101.8 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball), while allowing 102.2 points per 100 possessions (342nd in college basketball).

