St. John's vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The St. John's Red Storm (7-3) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (7-4) on December 20, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

St. John's vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (55.3%)

St. John's is a 2.5-point favorite against Kentucky on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 156.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Kentucky has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

At home last season, the Red Storm sported a worse record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Wildcats were better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than away (4-6-0) last year.

St. John's vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

This year, the Red Storm have won six of eight games when listed as at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 59.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's has a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. It is putting up 87.9 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and is giving up 72.3 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball.

Bryce Hopkins' team-leading 14 points per game ranks 391st in college basketball.

Kentucky outscores opponents by 17.9 points per game (posting 84.3 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and conceding 66.4 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and has a +197 scoring differential.

Kentucky's leading scorer, Otega Oweh, is 391st in the country, putting up 14 points per game.

The Red Storm rank 51st in college basketball at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 31.1 their opponents average.

Zuby Ejiofor is 141st in college basketball play with 7.2 rebounds per game to lead the Red Storm.

The 38 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 28th in college basketball, 8.1 more than the 29.9 their opponents record.

Malachi Moreno leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball).

St. John's puts up 102.1 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball), while giving up 83.9 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 53rd in college basketball averaging 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 32nd, allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!