Week 11 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

Some big divisional games are on the docket this week in the NFL.

We saw the Philadelphia Eagles best the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football to start the week off.

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears meet in the Windy City, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers go head-to-head in Pittsburgh, and the Seattle Seahawks travel to face the San Francisco 49ers. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills also do battle in Buffalo in a new-age rivalry between two of the AFC's best.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 11 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Lions (81.4%)

The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to move the ball much with Mac Jones under center in Week 10. Jones went 14 of 22 for 111 yards and 2 interceptions in the team's 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville is now 2-8 on the year and 0-5 on the road.

The Detroit Lions won on Sunday Night Football on a last-second field goal to move to 8-1 on the year and keep pace in the tough NFC North.

Detroit's +113 point differential is best in the NFL, and only the Buffalo Bills (+97) are also better than a +73.

numberFire Prediction: Packers (62.9%)

The Green Bay Packers are coming out of a bye for a matchup with heated rivals, the Chicago Bears. Green Bay holds a 6-3 record (3-1 on the road) but an 0-2 record in the division after a 31-29 loss against the Vikings and a 24-14 loss at home to the Detroit Lions.

Jordan Love has thrown for 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a yards per attempt average of 7.6. Josh Jacobs has amassed 762 yards and 3 touchdowns on 158 rushes this season.

The Bears hosted the New England Patriots in Week 10 but were stifled 19-3. Caleb Williams now has 226 yards or fewer in four straight contests.

The rematch in this series will come in Week 18. Last year, the Packers beat the Bears 17-9 in Week 18 to complete a three-game win streak at the end of the year to finish 9-8 and earn a wild card berth.

numberFire Prediction: Rams (63.9%)

The Los Angeles Rams will be off of a short week after a meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, and a cross-country trip awaits them. The Rams are just 1-3 on the road, the lone win being against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime in Week 9.

New England is 1-3 at home with a 25-22 win over the New York Jets in Week 8 standing as their sole win at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats won on the road in Chicago in Week 10. Their 19-3 victory was fueled by 20 carries from Rhamondre Stevenson and a great overall defensive effort.

numberFire Prediction: Saints (67.1%)

The Cleveland Browns are coming out of their bye week with a 2-7 record (1-3 on the road) and a long road ahead of them to claw back in the AFC North.

Jameis Winston has racked up 5 touchdowns and 3 picks for 652 yards on 99 attempts -- the same number of touchdown passes Deshaun Watson has through 216 attempts this season. Cedric Tillman has emerged of late with at least 75 yards in three straight games -- plus three touchdowns in that span.

Nick Chubb has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on his 42 rushes.

The New Orleans Saints snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 20-17 divisional win over the Atlanta Falcons. Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned 3 targets into 109 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (69.6%)

The Tennessee Titans enter this game with a 1-3 record at home, and they lost 27-17 on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Will Levis returned to the lineup and threw 23 times for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Calvin Ridley, who had 84 yards on 9 targets.

The Vikings eked out a 12-7 win over the short-handed Jacksonville Jaguars despite a three-interception game from Sam Darnold.

Darnold was able to get T.J. Hockenson to 72 yards on 9 targets. Justin Jefferson's 48-yard, no-touchdown game accounted for his first game of the year without either a touchdown or 92 yards. He has now gone scoreless in three straight and in four of his last five after reeling off five scores through six games to start the season.

numberFire Prediction: Jets (54.8%)

The Indianapolis Colts have been a much better home team (3-2) than a road team (1-4) this season, but they're coming off of a 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Jonathan Taylor continues to impress after returning from injury, and the team will be turning the offense back over to Anthony Richardson.

The Jets are 2-2 at home on the year but were trounced 31-6 on the road in Arizona in Week 10 behind a 35-attempt, 151-yard game from Aaron Rodgers.

Garrett Wilson (6 targets, 41 yards) and Davante Adams (13 targets, 31 yards) were severely limited by the Cardinals' defense in the loss.

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (72.9%)

The Las Vegas Raiders had a Week 10 bye and hit the road to face the Dolphins as big road underdogs. The Raiders' 2-7 record comes with a 1-4 road record and a 2-5 record within the AFC.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has 580 receiving yards to lead the team, followed by Jakobi Meyers (430 yards) for an underrated one-two pass-catching duo this season while in a low-scoring offense.

Miami's Week 10 matchup with the Rams on Monday Night Football will leave them with a short week of prep.

numberFire Prediction: Steelers (52.5%)

The Baltimore Ravens will have a mini-bye after hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, a game they won 35-34 after a stopped two-point conversion attempt by the Bengals in the waning seconds.

The Ravens are 3-2 on the road this year and will look to win a third straight game overall in a pivotal AFC North matchup this week with the Steelers, who are playing their first divisional game of the season.

Pittsburgh went on the road and beat the Commanders 28-27 on a late touchdown from new addition Mike Williams.

Last season, the Steelers swept the series with a pair of 17-10 wins, though Tyler Huntley -- not Lamar Jackson -- started that Week 18 game for the Ravens.

The rematch will take place in Week 16 on Saturday, December 21st at 4:30 p.m.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (80.3%)

This is a divisional rematch from a Week 6 game on Thursday Night Football, which the San Francisco 49ers won 36-24 despite a 312-yard game from Geno Smith.

In that matchup, Brock Purdy went 18 of 28 for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns with most of that coming from Deebo Samuel (102 yards and a touchdown) and George Kittle (58 yards and 2 touchdowns).

The Seattle Seahawks will be coming off of a bye with their 4-5 record (2-1 on the road but 0-2 in the division and 1-4 in the NFC).

The Niners got Christian McCaffrey back in Week 10. In his return, McCaffrey ran 13 times for 39 yards and had 7 targets for 68 yards.

numberFire Prediction: Broncos (54.8%)

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in the midst of an away-heavy stretch (two of their last three were on the road, and -- including this game -- three of their next four are away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

They lost 20-17 to a short-handed New Orleans Saints team in New Orleans despite a 116-yard, 2-touchdown game on the ground from Bijan Robinson. Both Drake London (97 yards) and Darnell Mooney (96) were productive as pass-catchers.

The Denver Broncos just played the Ravens (a 41-10 loss) and the Kansas City Chiefs (a 16-14 loss) on the road and now return home for a matchup with the Falcons in a game with a tight spread.

Denver is 2-2 at home this season with wins over Las Vegas and the Carolina Panthers. They'll be tested again this week before matchups with the Raiders and Browns before a Week 14 bye.

numberFire Prediction: Bills (64.3%)

The Bills and Chiefs have become a new-age rivalry in recent seasons, and last year, they split their two meetings. Buffalo won 20-17 in Week 14 last year -- in Arrowhead Stadium.

But the Chiefs got the last laugh, winning 27-24 on the road in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes was held under 275 yards in both games (271 and 215), but Josh Allen was kept under 235 in each (233 and 186).

The Bills are 4-0 at home this season.

Kansas City preserved its undefeated season on a last-second field goal block in Week 10. Buffalo beat the Colts 30-20 in Indianapolis.

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (60.9%)

The Bengals are in primetime for a second consecutive week before their Week 12 bye. On Thursday Night Football in Week 10, Cincinnati lost 35-34 to the Ravens despite a historic game from Ja'Marr Chase: 17 targets, 11 catches, 264 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Now 4-6 on the year, Cincinnati squares up with a tough Chargers defense. The Bengals are 1-5 in one-score games.

Los Angeles won 27-17 over Tennessee in Week 10 on an efficient, 14-of-18 game from Justin Herbert, who also ran 9 times for 32 yards and a score. The Chargers have now won three straight games.

