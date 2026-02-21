Iowa State vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) visit the No. 23 BYU Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) in Big 12 play at Marriott Center, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

Iowa State vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (54.9%)

To help you make an informed wager on Iowa State-BYU outing (in which Iowa State is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 155.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Iowa State vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 15-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

BYU has covered 11 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Iowa State (13-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (56.5%) than BYU (2-1) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

The Cyclones own a worse record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than they do in away games (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Cougars have had better results on the road (3-4-0) than at home (4-8-0).

Iowa State has beaten the spread eight times in 13 conference games.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, BYU is 4-9-0 this season.

Iowa State vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those contests.

The Cyclones have a mark of 16-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -166 or better on the moneyline.

BYU has not yet won when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 62.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Iowa State was the 34th-ranked squad in college basketball (80.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 61st (68.3 points allowed per game).

Iowa State was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3) last year.

Last season Iowa State was ranked 77th in the nation in assists with 15 per game.

Iowa State was 232nd in the country in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last season.

BYU surrendered 72.6 points per game last season (199th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well offensively, averaging 81.4 points per contest (24th-best).

BYU pulled down 33.5 rebounds per game last year (84th-ranked in college basketball), and it ceded just 27.8 rebounds per contest (19th-best).

BYU was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it averaged 17.2 per game (10th-best in college basketball).

BYU averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

