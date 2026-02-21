Pelicans vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (30-25) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (15-42) on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -4.5 230.5 -180 +152

Pelicans vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (68.2%)

Pelicans vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 28 times this season (28-26-1).

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 30-26-1 this season.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 28 times out of 57 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 50.9% of the time (29 out of 57 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (16-9-0) than it has at home (12-17-1).

Looking at point totals, the 76ers hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 30 opportunities this season (53.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 25 opportunities (48%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .567 (17-13-0). On the road, it is .481 (13-13-1).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 56.7% of the time at home (17 of 30), and 44.4% of the time away (12 of 27).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fourth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe averages 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Joel Embiid averages 26.6 points, 7.5 boards and 3.9 assists.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.7 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7 points, 8.7 boards and 0.9 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans get 21.9 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 6 boards and 3.5 assists.

Saddiq Bey averages 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

