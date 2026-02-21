Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, FDSSE, and WPLG

The Memphis Grizzlies (21-33) are heavy underdogs (-10) as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Miami Heat (30-27) on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, FDSSE, and WPLG. The point total is 238.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -10 238.5 -461 +360

Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (69.1%)

Heat vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 33 times over 57 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have 25 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times out of 54 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 46.3% of the time this year (25 of 54 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in road games (19-10-1) than it has in home games (14-13-0).

The Heat have exceeded the total in 14 of 27 home games (51.9%), compared to 15 of 30 road games (50%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (12-15-0). Away, it is .481 (13-13-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.9%, 14 of 27) compared to on the road (40.7%, 11 of 27).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 22.8 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 2.7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 2.1 triples per game.

The Grizzlies get 13.3 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.2 boards and 2.9 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Jaylen Wells' numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Walter Clayton Jr. gets the Grizzlies 6.9 points, 2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

