Michigan vs Duke College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Michigan Wolverines (25-1) visit the Duke Blue Devils (24-2) on February 21, 2026. The Wolverines will put their 11-game win streak on the line against the Blue Devils, who have won three straight.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

Michigan vs. Duke Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Michigan vs. Duke Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (54.7%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Saturday's Michigan-Duke spread (Michigan -2.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

Michigan vs. Duke: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Duke has put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-5-0) than they have in road games (3-6-0).

The Blue Devils' winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (5-8-0). On the road, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Michigan vs. Duke: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (95.8%) in those contests.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 21-1 when favored by -156 or better by bookmakers this year.

Duke has not been the moneyline underdog so far this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +130 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 60.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Duke Head-to-Head Comparison

With 78 points scored per game and 71.5 points allowed last season, Michigan was 75th in college basketball offensively and 160th on defense.

On the boards, Michigan was 34th in the nation in rebounds (35 per game) last season. It was 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2 per game).

Michigan was 46th in the nation in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in the nation in committing them (13.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

Things were clicking for Duke last season, who scored 83.2 points per game (11th-best in college basketball) and ceded 62.8 points per contest (seventh-best).

Duke thrived when it came to rebounding last season, ranking 24th-best in the country in boards per game (35.6) and 12th-best in boards allowed per contest (27.3).

Duke was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it delivered 16.9 per game (17th-best in college basketball).

Duke forced 10.4 turnovers per game last season (265th-ranked in college basketball), but it averaged just 8.9 turnovers per contest (ninth-best).

