Jazz vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: FDSDET, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Detroit Pistons (24-6) are favored (-9.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (10-19) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 26, 2025 at Delta Center. The contest airs on FDSDET, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup has a point total of 243.5.

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -9.5 243.5 -450 +350

Jazz vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (74.4%)

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 17-12-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 16-13-0 this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 16 times out of 29 chances.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 19 times in 29 opportunities (65.5%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-6-0) than it has in road affairs (8-6-1).

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in nine of 15 home matchups (60%). On the road, they have hit the over in seven of 15 games (46.7%).

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (12-5-0) than away (4-8-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (76.5%, 13 of 17) than away (50%, six of 12).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.4 points, 6.4 boards and 9.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.5 points, 1.8 assists and 11.1 boards.

Ausar Thompson averages 12.1 points, 6 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.2 points, 6 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 23.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 27.8 points, 7.1 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 8.8 points, 9.6 boards and 4.1 assists. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz receive 10 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Jazz get 10.7 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

