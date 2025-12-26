Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-BOS

The Indiana Pacers (6-24) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (18-11) on Friday, December 26, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and NBCS-BOS. The point total is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7 220.5 -330 +265

Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (64.8%)

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 16 times this season (16-12-1).

The Pacers have 15 wins against the spread in 30 games this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 13 times out of 30 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 36.7% of the time (11 out of 30 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-5-1) than it has at home (8-7-0).

In home games, the Celtics go over the total 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They've hit the over in 35.7% of away games (five of 14 contests).

This year, Indiana is 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over eight of 16 times at home (50%), and three of 14 on the road (21.4%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.4 points, 4.9 assists and 6.4 boards.

Derrick White averages 18.3 points, 4.2 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per contest (sixth in league).

Payton Pritchard averages 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 5.2 assists.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 66.3% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gives the Pacers 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 2.3 boards and 6.4 assists per game. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 41.4% of his shots from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Pacers are receiving 9 points, 4.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.