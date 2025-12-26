Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-PH

The Chicago Bulls (14-15) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) on Friday, December 26, 2025 at United Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is 239.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -1.5 239.5 -118 +100

Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (55.6%)

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bulls are 14-14-1 against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 28 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

76ers games this year have hit the over 50% of the time (14 out of 28 games with a set point total).

In home games, Chicago sports a worse record against the spread (6-6-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-8-0).

The Bulls have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (38.5%) than games on the road (62.5%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-9-1). On the road, it is .727 (8-3-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the 76ers' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.1%, eight of 17) than on the road (54.5%, six of 11).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 20 points, 9.3 boards and 9.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 31 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the 76ers.

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

The 76ers receive 15.3 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 4 boards and 4.4 assists.

Per game, Andre Drummond gives the 76ers 7.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

The 76ers are getting 21 points, 6.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

