Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Pelicans vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, and Suns+

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-23) are slight underdogs (by 3 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (16-13) on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3 238.5 -168 +142

Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (65.8%)

Pelicans vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 18-9-2 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 20-11-0 against the spread this season.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 31 chances this season.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 61.3% of the time this season (19 of 31 games with a set point total).

In home games, Phoenix has a better record against the spread (10-4-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-5-1).

The Suns have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in five of 15 home matchups (33.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 14 games (64.3%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (13-5-0) than on the road (7-6-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 72.2% of the time at home (13 of 18), and 46.2% of the time away (six of 13).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 8 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 21.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans receive 13.4 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Pelicans get 14.8 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 14.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

