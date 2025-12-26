Grizzlies vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

The Memphis Grizzlies (14-16) are favored by 3.5 points against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-18) on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSWI. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 226.5 -198 +166

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (68%)

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 30 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 11 times.

Bucks games this year have hit the over 11 times in 30 opportunities (36.7%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-8-0) than it has in home games (6-8-0).

At home, the Grizzlies eclipse the over/under 42.9% of the time (six of 14 games). They've hit the over in 31.2% of road games (five of 16 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-8-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 43.8% of the time at home (seven of 16), and 28.6% of the time on the road (four of 14).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Cam Spencer averages 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 49.3% from beyond the arc (second in league), with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jock Landale is averaging 11 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.2 points for the Bucks, plus 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Bucks are getting 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gives the Bucks 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 10.5 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game from AJ Green.

