Washington vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Washington Huskies will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in college football action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Washington vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Washington: (-400) | Rutgers: (+315)

Washington: (-400) | Rutgers: (+315) Spread: Washington: -10.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +10.5 (-110)

Washington: -10.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +10.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Washington vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Washington hasn won once against the spread this year.

As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, Washington has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of four Washington games have hit the over this season.

Rutgers has three wins in five contests against the spread this season.

All five Rutgers games have gone over the point total this season.

Washington vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (84.2%)

Washington vs Rutgers Point Spread

Washington is favored by 10.5 points versus Rutgers. Washington is -110 to cover the spread, while Rutgers is -110.

Washington vs Rutgers Over/Under

The over/under for the Washington versus Rutgers matchup on Oct. 10 has been set at 59.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Washington vs Rutgers Moneyline

Rutgers is a +315 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -400 favorite.

Washington vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 39.4 24 19.8 36 52.5 5 Rutgers 39.0 26 25.4 69 50.3 5

Washington vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Washington vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.