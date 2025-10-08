Washington vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
The Washington Huskies will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in college football action on Friday.
Washington vs Rutgers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Washington: (-400) | Rutgers: (+315)
- Spread: Washington: -10.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Washington vs Rutgers Betting Trends
- Washington hasn won once against the spread this year.
- As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, Washington has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Two of four Washington games have hit the over this season.
- Rutgers has three wins in five contests against the spread this season.
- All five Rutgers games have gone over the point total this season.
Washington vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (84.2%)
Washington vs Rutgers Point Spread
Washington is favored by 10.5 points versus Rutgers. Washington is -110 to cover the spread, while Rutgers is -110.
Washington vs Rutgers Over/Under
The over/under for the Washington versus Rutgers matchup on Oct. 10 has been set at 59.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Washington vs Rutgers Moneyline
Rutgers is a +315 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -400 favorite.
Washington vs. Rutgers Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Washington
|39.4
|24
|19.8
|36
|52.5
|5
|Rutgers
|39.0
|26
|25.4
|69
|50.3
|5
Washington vs. Rutgers Game Info
- Game day: Friday, October 10, 2025
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
