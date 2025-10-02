Washington vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The Washington Huskies versus the Maryland Terrapins is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
The vital information about NCAA football betting lines is below.
Washington vs Maryland Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are listed below.
- Moneyline: Washington: (-250) | Maryland: (+205)
- Spread: Washington: -6.5 (-118) | Maryland: +6.5 (-104)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Washington vs Maryland Betting Trends
- Washington has posted one win against the spread this season.
- As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Washington has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Two of Washington's three games have hit the over.
- Maryland has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Maryland has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- One of Maryland's four games has hit the over.
Washington vs Maryland Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (74.7%)
Washington vs Maryland Point Spread
Washington is a 6.5-point favorite against Maryland. Washington is -118 to cover the spread, and Maryland is -104.
Washington vs Maryland Over/Under
The Washington-Maryland matchup on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Washington vs Maryland Moneyline
Washington is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Maryland is a +205 underdog.
Washington vs. Maryland Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Washington
|43.3
|27
|19.8
|38
|52.5
|4
|Maryland
|32.5
|71
|10.8
|6
|50.8
|4
Washington vs. Maryland Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Stadium: SECU Stadium
