Washington vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Washington Huskies versus the Maryland Terrapins is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Washington vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-250) | Maryland: (+205)

Washington: (-250) | Maryland: (+205) Spread: Washington: -6.5 (-118) | Maryland: +6.5 (-104)

Washington: -6.5 (-118) | Maryland: +6.5 (-104) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs Maryland Betting Trends

Washington has posted one win against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Washington has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of Washington's three games have hit the over.

Maryland has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Maryland has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of Maryland's four games has hit the over.

Washington vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (74.7%)

Washington vs Maryland Point Spread

Washington is a 6.5-point favorite against Maryland. Washington is -118 to cover the spread, and Maryland is -104.

Washington vs Maryland Over/Under

The Washington-Maryland matchup on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Washington vs Maryland Moneyline

Washington is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Maryland is a +205 underdog.

Washington vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 43.3 27 19.8 38 52.5 4 Maryland 32.5 71 10.8 6 50.8 4

Washington vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Stadium: SECU Stadium

