Washington vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Washington Huskies are up against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Washington vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-180) | Illinois: (+152)

Washington: (-180) | Illinois: (+152) Spread: Washington: -4.5 (-110) | Illinois: +4.5 (-110)

Washington: -4.5 (-110) | Illinois: +4.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs Illinois Betting Trends

Washington has won twice against the spread this year.

Washington has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Two of Washington's six games have hit the over.

Illinois' record against the spread in 2025 is 5-2-0.

Illinois has won once ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been four Illinois games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Washington vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Huskies win (69.8%)

Washington vs Illinois Point Spread

Illinois is the underdog by 4.5 points against Washington. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, and Washington is -110.

Washington vs Illinois Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Washington-Illinois on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Washington vs Illinois Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Illinois is a +152 underdog.

Washington vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 34.6 34 20.3 39 53.8 7 Illinois 34.0 36 25.4 78 54.9 7

Washington vs. Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

