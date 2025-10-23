FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Washington vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Washington vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Washington Huskies are up against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Washington vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Washington: (-180) | Illinois: (+152)
  • Spread: Washington: -4.5 (-110) | Illinois: +4.5 (-110)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs Illinois Betting Trends

  • Washington has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Washington has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • Two of Washington's six games have hit the over.
  • Illinois' record against the spread in 2025 is 5-2-0.
  • Illinois has won once ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • There have been four Illinois games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Washington vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (69.8%)

Washington vs Illinois Point Spread

Illinois is the underdog by 4.5 points against Washington. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, and Washington is -110.

Washington vs Illinois Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Washington-Illinois on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Washington vs Illinois Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Illinois is a +152 underdog.

Washington vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Washington34.63420.33953.87
Illinois34.03625.47854.97

Washington vs. Illinois Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Washington vs. Illinois analysis on FanDuel Research.

