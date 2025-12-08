Washington vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for LA Bowl 2025

The Washington Huskies are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the Boise State Broncos.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Washington vs Boise State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Washington: (-360) | Boise State: (+280)

Washington: (-360) | Boise State: (+280) Spread: Washington: -8.5 (-115) | Boise State: +8.5 (-105)

Washington: -8.5 (-115) | Boise State: +8.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Washington vs Boise State Betting Trends

Washington has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

This season, Washington is 4-2 as 8.5-point or better favorites.

Out of 11 Washington games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Boise State has eight wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

Boise State has covered every time (1-0) as an 8.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Boise State has seen six of its 13 games go over the point total.

Washington vs Boise State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (75.2%)

Washington vs Boise State Point Spread

Boise State is the underdog by 8.5 points against Washington. Boise State is -115 to cover the spread, and Washington is -105.

Washington vs Boise State Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for Washington-Boise State on Dec. 13, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Washington vs Boise State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Boise State, Washington is the favorite at -360, and Boise State is +280.

Washington vs. Boise State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 33.8 27 19.4 19 52.3 12 Boise State 31.4 25 23.0 68 55.0 13

Washington vs. Boise State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Washington vs. Boise State analysis on FanDuel Research.