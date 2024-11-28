Washington State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Washington State Cougars will face the Wyoming Cowboys in college football action on Saturday.

Washington State vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington State: (-877) | Wyoming: (+580)

Washington State: (-877) | Wyoming: (+580) Spread: Washington State: -17.5 (-105) | Wyoming: +17.5 (-115)

Washington State: -17.5 (-105) | Wyoming: +17.5 (-115) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington State vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Washington State is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Washington State has covered every time (2-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Washington State has played 10 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Wyoming's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

Wyoming has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been six Wyoming games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Washington State vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (94.8%)

Washington State vs Wyoming Point Spread

Washington State is favored by 17.5 points over Wyoming. Washington State is -105 to cover the spread, with Wyoming being -115.

Washington State vs Wyoming Over/Under

The over/under for the Washington State versus Wyoming game on Nov. 30 has been set at 58.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Washington State vs Wyoming Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wyoming-Washington State, Wyoming is the underdog at +580, and Washington State is -877.

Washington State vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington State 38.8 7 29.3 97 61.0 11 Wyoming 19.7 123 29.6 100 48.1 11

Washington State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Stadium: Gesa Field

