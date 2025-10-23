Washington State vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Washington State Cougars are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Toledo Rockets.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Washington State vs Toledo Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Washington State: (-130) | Toledo: (+108)

Washington State: (-130) | Toledo: (+108) Spread: Washington State: -2.5 (-110) | Toledo: +2.5 (-110)

Washington State: -2.5 (-110) | Toledo: +2.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Washington State vs Toledo Betting Trends

Washington State has four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Washington State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of Washington State's seven games have go over the point total.

Toledo has five wins in seven contests against the spread this season.

Toledo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, four of Toledo's seven games have hit the over.

Washington State vs Toledo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (68.2%)

Washington State vs Toledo Point Spread

Toledo is the underdog by 2.5 points against Washington State. Toledo is -110 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -110.

Washington State vs Toledo Over/Under

Washington State versus Toledo on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Washington State vs Toledo Moneyline

Toledo is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington State is a -130 favorite.

Washington State vs. Toledo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington State 20.6 112 27.1 94 52.9 7 Toledo 35.3 30 14.3 8 50.6 7

Washington State vs. Toledo Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Washington State vs. Toledo analysis on FanDuel Research.