2025 Washington State Football Odds and Schedule

The Washington State Cougars' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a competitive matchup against Ole Miss on Oct. 11. Find the rest of the Cougars' college football schedule below.

Washington State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Idaho Aug. 30 - - - 2 San Diego State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ North Texas Sept. 13 - - - 4 Washington Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Colorado State Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Ole Miss Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Virginia Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Washington State 2025 Schedule Insights

Washington State is facing the 74th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total from last year).

The Cougars will have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (64).

The Cougars will face seven teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Washington State will take on seven teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule will pit them against two teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Washington State Betting Insights (2024)

Washington State put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

Washington State went 6-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

