2025 Washington Football Odds and Schedule

The Washington Huskies start their 2025 season with a game against Colorado State on Aug. 30. Find the rest of the Huskies' college football schedule below.

Washington 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Colorado State Aug. 30 - Huskies (-20.5) 52.5 2 UC Davis Sept. 6 - - - 4 @ Washington State Sept. 20 - - - 5 Ohio State Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Maryland Oct. 4 - - - 7 Rutgers Oct. 10 - - - 8 @ Michigan Oct. 18 - Wolverines (-10.5) 47.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Washington 2025 Schedule Insights

Washington will have the 13th-hardest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last season (86).

The Huskies are playing the 13th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

Using its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season, Washington will be facing the 31st-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

The Huskies will have seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

Washington will play eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last year.

Washington Betting Insights (2024)

Washington won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Huskies games.

Washington was favored on the moneyline seven total times last season. They finished 5-2 in those games.

