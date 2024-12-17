Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/14/24 Washington Commanders 18 @ Philadelphia Eagles 26 10/29/23 Philadelphia Eagles 38 @ Washington Commanders 31 10/1/23 Washington Commanders 31 @ Philadelphia Eagles 34 11/14/22 Washington Commanders 32 @ Philadelphia Eagles 21 9/25/22 Philadelphia Eagles 24 @ Washington Commanders 8 1/2/22 Philadelphia Eagles 20 @ Washington Football Team 16 12/21/21 Washington Football Team 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles 27 View Full Table ChevronDown

Commanders vs. Eagles Rivalry

First meeting : The Eagles and Commanders first faced off on October 21, 1934, with Washington winning 6-0, marking the beginning of one of the NFL's oldest rivalries.

: The Eagles and Commanders first faced off on October 21, 1934, with Washington winning 6-0, marking the beginning of one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. NFC East rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which intensifies the competition and rivalry between them.

: Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which intensifies the competition and rivalry between them. All-time series : As of 2023, the Eagles and Commanders have played over 180 games against each other, with the Commanders holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Eagles and Commanders have played over 180 games against each other, with the Commanders holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Reggie White and Brian Dawkins for the Eagles, and Sammy Baugh and Art Monk for the Commanders.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Reggie White and Brian Dawkins for the Eagles, and Sammy Baugh and Art Monk for the Commanders. Home-field advantage : Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and the Commanders at Northwest Stadium, creating electric atmospheres during matchups.

: Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and the Commanders at Northwest Stadium, creating electric atmospheres during matchups. Passionate fan bases : Both teams have dedicated fan bases, with Eagles fans known for their fervent support and the "Eagles chant," while Commanders fans maintain a strong tradition of loyalty to their team.

: Both teams have dedicated fan bases, with Eagles fans known for their fervent support and the "Eagles chant," while Commanders fans maintain a strong tradition of loyalty to their team. Recent competitiveness : The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, particularly with the emergence of talented players and both teams vying for division titles.

: The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, particularly with the emergence of talented players and both teams vying for division titles. Playoff implications: The Eagles and Commanders have faced each other in crucial games with playoff implications, adding to the significance of their matchups over the years.

The Eagles-Commanders rivalry is characterized by its rich history, memorable moments, and intense competition, making it one of the notable rivalries in the NFL.

