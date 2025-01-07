FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Washington Commanders Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Washington Commanders Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Washington Commanders were the surprise team of 2024. Led by Jayden Daniels' stellar rookie season, Washington went 12-5 and is going to the playoffs for just the second time since the start of 2016.

The Commanders Super Bowl odds are +4000, the 11th-best, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +4000 (11th)
  • Odds to win the NFC: +1700 (7th)
  • Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +12000 (27th)
Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Washington Commanders

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Commanders Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

  • nERD: 5.64 (9th)
  • Overall Offensive Rank: 4th
    • Rushing Offense: 1st
    • Passing Offense: 7th
  • Overall Defensive Rank: 25th
    • Rushing Defense: 17th
    • Passing Defense: 20th
  • Against-the-Spread Record: 11-6
  • Point Differential: +94 (10th)

Washington Commanders Analysis

The Commanders came into the year with the sixth-worst Super Bowl odds but ended up winning 12 games.

Washington is led by its offense. With Jayden Daniels spearheading things, the Commanders generated the fourth-best overall offense, including the top-ranked rushing attack and the seventh-best passing offense. Daniels registered 25 passing touchdowns with a 69.0% completion percentage and also ran for 891 yards and 6 TDs.

Defense is a concern for the Commanders. Washington's defense ranks just 25th overall, and that D is going to get tested right away in the playoffs as the Commanders go on the road to take on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that boasts the fifth-best offense.

Washington is a 3.0-point underdog on Wild Card Weekend.

Spread

Washington Commanders
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 13 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

  • Detroit Lions (+320)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (+370)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+550)
  • Buffalo Bills (+600)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (+650)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+1400)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)
  • Green Bay Packers (+2200)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+3500)
  • Washington Commanders (+4000)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)
  • Denver Broncos (+8500)
  • Houston Texans (+10000)

