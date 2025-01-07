Washington Commanders Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Washington Commanders were the surprise team of 2024. Led by Jayden Daniels' stellar rookie season, Washington went 12-5 and is going to the playoffs for just the second time since the start of 2016.

The Commanders Super Bowl odds are +4000, the 11th-best, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +4000 (11th)

+4000 (11th) Odds to win the NFC: +1700 (7th)

+1700 (7th) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +12000 (27th)

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Washington Commanders +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Commanders Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 5.64 (9th)

5.64 (9th) Overall Offensive Rank: 4th Rushing Offense: 1st Passing Offense: 7th

4th Overall Defensive Rank: 25th Rushing Defense: 17th Passing Defense: 20th

25th Against-the-Spread Record: 11-6

11-6 Point Differential: +94 (10th)

Washington Commanders Analysis

The Commanders came into the year with the sixth-worst Super Bowl odds but ended up winning 12 games.

Washington is led by its offense. With Jayden Daniels spearheading things, the Commanders generated the fourth-best overall offense, including the top-ranked rushing attack and the seventh-best passing offense. Daniels registered 25 passing touchdowns with a 69.0% completion percentage and also ran for 891 yards and 6 TDs.

Defense is a concern for the Commanders. Washington's defense ranks just 25th overall, and that D is going to get tested right away in the playoffs as the Commanders go on the road to take on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that boasts the fifth-best offense.

Washington is a 3.0-point underdog on Wild Card Weekend.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.