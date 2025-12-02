Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Warriors vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-1) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (11-10) on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at Chase Center as heavy, 12-point favorites. The contest airs at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Warriors vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12 222.5 -621 +460

Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (54.8%)

Warriors vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Warriors' 21 games this season, they have nine wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times this season.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under 57.1% of the time this year (12 of 21 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in 11 opportunities on the road.

The Thunder have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 10 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of 11 games (54.5%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-3-1). On the road, it is .333 (4-8-0).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (four of nine), and 66.7% of the time on the road (eight of 12).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points, 1.7 assists and 8 boards.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams' numbers on the season are 6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 36.5% from the field and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 52.7% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Brandin Podziemski gives the Warriors 12.3 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8 points, 6.1 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 37.7% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.