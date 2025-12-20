Warriors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Golden State Warriors (13-15) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (15-12) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Warriors vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 227.5 -210 +176

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (68%)

Warriors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Warriors are 12-15-1 against the spread this season.

In the Suns' 27 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 27 chances.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under 44.4% of the time this season (12 of 27 games with a set point total).

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 17 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Warriors eclipse the total 54.5% of the time (six of 11 games). They've hit the over in 52.9% of road games (nine of 17 contests).

Against the spread, Phoenix has been better at home (9-4-1) than on the road (7-5-1).

Suns games have finished above the over/under 28.6% of the time at home (four of 14), and 61.5% of the time away (eight of 13).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Stephen Curry averages 28.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Moses Moody averages 11.4 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6.5 assists for the Suns.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Suns get 13 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The Suns are getting 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

The Suns get 21.7 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

