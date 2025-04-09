Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and KENS

The San Antonio Spurs (32-47) are heavy underdogs (+15) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (47-32) at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Chase Center. The game airs on NBCS-BA and KENS. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -15 232 -1351 +810

Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (76.6%)

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Warriors are 40-36-3 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 79 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 40 times.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 45 of 79 set point totals (57%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread on the road (22-16-2) than it has at home (18-20-1).

In home games, the Warriors exceed the over/under 48.7% of the time (19 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 52.5% of games (21 of 40).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (20-20-0) than away (17-22-0).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under more often at home (23 times out of 40) than on the road (22 of 39) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler averages 17 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield averages 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Chris Paul gives the Spurs 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Spurs receive 16.3 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 4 boards and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 12.5 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

