Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Warriors vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and TSN

The Golden State Warriors (40-29) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors (24-45) on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and TSN. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Warriors vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -14.5 224.5 -1000 +660

Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (82.6%)

Warriors vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 35 times in 69 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 39-28-2 this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total 34 times this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 69 opportunities (50.7%).

Golden State owns a worse record against the spread in home games (17-18-1) than it does on the road (18-14-1).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under in 18 of 36 home games (50%), compared to 16 of 33 road games (48.5%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed better at home (21-14-1) than on the road (18-14-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.3%, 21 of 36) than away (42.4%, 14 of 33).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

Draymond Green averages 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.1 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 1 block.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Raptors are receiving 14.2 points, 9.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gets the Raptors 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 10 points, 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Chris Boucher.

