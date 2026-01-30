Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Warriors vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSDET

The Golden State Warriors (27-22) are favored by 1.5 points against the Detroit Pistons (34-12) on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Warriors vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 224.5 -126 +108

Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (58%)

Warriors vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 23-25-1 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 24 wins against the spread in 46 games this year.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 28 times out of 46 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on 20 of 46 set point totals (43.5%).

Against the spread, Golden State has fared better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and 10 times in 25 road games.

At home, the Warriors eclipse the total 58.3% of the time (14 of 24 games). They've hit the over in 56% of games on the road (14 of 25 contests).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .542 (13-11-0). Away, it is .500 (11-10-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have gone over less frequently at home (10 of 24, 41.7%) than on the road (10 of 22, 45.5%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 27.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with an average of 4.5 made treys (first in NBA).

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Quinten Post is averaging 8 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. He is also draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

The Pistons receive 10.7 points per game from Ausar Thompson, plus 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Pistons are receiving 10.1 points, 5.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

