Suns vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Suns vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSOH, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-20) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (29-19) on Friday, January 30, 2026 at PHX Arena. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSOH, AZFamily, and Suns+. The point total in the matchup is 221.5.

Suns vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 221.5 -196 +164

Suns vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (52.6%)

Suns vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-29-0).

The Suns are 31-15-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 22 times out of 48 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 48 opportunities (39.6%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 28 games when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 21 games when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (39.3%) than away games (52.4%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better at home (15-6-1) than on the road (16-9-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (27.3%, six of 22) compared to away (50%, 13 of 26).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 46.4% from downtown (third in league), with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 1.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter averages 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 30.9% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Craig Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 4.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Suns.

The Suns get 21 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 8.1 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is sinking 65.9% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

The Suns are receiving 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

The Suns get 8.4 points per game from Jordan Goodwin, plus 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

