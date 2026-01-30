Celtics vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-37) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (29-18) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, January 30, 2026 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5.

Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11.5 220.5 -549 +410

Celtics vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (90.7%)

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Celtics are 25-21-1 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 49 games this year, they have 18 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 19 times out of 49 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 49 opportunities (46.9%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (15-9-1) than it has in home games (10-12-0).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in nine of 22 home games (40.9%), compared to 10 of 25 road games (40%).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (9-14-1) than at home (9-15-1) this season.

Kings games have gone above the over/under 44% of the time at home (11 of 25), and 50% of the time on the road (12 of 24).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White averages 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 39% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 64.4% from the field (fifth in league).

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Russell Westbrook gives the Kings 15.4 points, 6 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Kings 19.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Maxime Raynaud averages 9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He is making 53.6% of his shots from the field.

